Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine Logic of God, Who Proclaimed Himself to Be Merciful?!

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian-German scholar Dr. Hamed Abdel-Samad discussed the treatment of the Jews in the Quran, and said that an entire tribe was punished for what the Prophet Muhammad perceived to be the intentions of one man. "Either he just invented this, or else he was hearing voices in his paranoid head and was hallucinating, Abdel-Samad said of the Prophet Muhammad, and asked: "Is this the divine logic of God, who proclaimed Himself to be Merciful?" In his lecture, which was posted on the Internet on Nove...

View Transcript Page