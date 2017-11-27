Khalil Al-Hayyah, Hamas: Our Weapons Are Not Up for Discussion; We Will Move Them to the West Bank to Fight the Occupation

Show Details

Hamas Political Bureau member Khalil Al-Hayyah said that "we draw all the lines, not just one red line" at the notion of discussing the weapons of the resistance. "These weapons will move to the West Bank in order to fight the occupation," he said, in a November 27 press conference. "We will either liberate Palestine or die bearing these arms." His statements were broadcast by the Al-Jazeera network. Khalil Al-Hayyah: I demand that all parties - let me reiterate, all parties - and all the sp

