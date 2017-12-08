Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Trump: Palestine Will Be Your Graveyard

Show Details

Hamas Political Bureau member Fathi Hammad said, with regard to U.S. President Trump's Jerusalem declaration: "Oh Trump, over the course of history, Palestine has been the graveyard of the Crusaders and the graveyard of Hulagu, and Allah willing, it will become your graveyard, along with Netanyahu." He further said: "Anyone who wants to establish himself in Gaza must enable the resistance to reach the throats of the Jews." His address aired on Al-Aqsa TV on December 8.

