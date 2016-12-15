Hamas MP Khalil Al-Hayya Hands His Grandchildren Ahmed Yassin's "Sword of Liberation" in Ceremony Marking Organization's 29th Anniversary

Show Details

In a ceremony marking the 29th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas, Khalil Al-Hayya, a Hamas MP and a member of the organization's political bureau, called his grandchildren to the stage in order to hand over the sword of the Hamas founder Ahmed Yassin, saying that it is "the sword of da'wa, of liberation, and of victory." The ceremony was broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV on December 15. ...

