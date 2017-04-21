Clip #
6041

Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal

April 21, 2017

Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal

Duration:
04:15
Source:
The Internet - "Multaqa Al-Khutaba on YouTbue"
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras delivered a Friday sermon in Gaza, in which he said that throughout history, "the Jews were the most abhorred of people," and that Hitler hated the Jews "because they are a people of treachery and betrayal." Criticizing PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who "places his people under siege in order to please the Jews," Abu Ras said: "We strive to liberate Palestine in its entirety,... from Ras Al-Naqoura [Rosh Ha-Niqra] to Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat]." The sermon was posted on the In...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Shaker Elsayed, Imam of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Fairfax County, VA, Endorses FGM: It Prevents Girls from Becoming Hypersexually Active
#6043 - Shaker Elsayed, Imam of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Fairfax County, VA, Endorses FGM: It Prevents Girls from...
The Internet / May 19, 2017 - 02:49
Kuwaiti Journalists Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Boycott Has Not Accomplished Anything
#6042 - Kuwaiti Journalists Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Boycott Has Not Accomplished Anything
Alshahed TV (Kuwait) / May 24, 2017 - 03:33
Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal
#6041 - Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal
The Internet (Multaqa Al-Khutaba on YouTbue) / April 21, 2017 - 04:15
Captured ISIS Mufti Hussam Naji Talks about the Emergence of ISIS and Religious Disputes with Its Leader
#6040 - Captured ISIS Mufti Hussam Naji Talks about the Emergence of ISIS and Religious Disputes with Its Leader
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / May 12, 2017 - 09:44
Herzl Conspires with Christian Priest to Assassinate Notables and Incite Population (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series
#6039 - Herzl Conspires with Christian Priest to Assassinate Notables and Incite Population (Excerpt from Turkish TV...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 31, 2017 - 04:32
Herzl Rises to Power, States Goal: A Jewish State from the Nile to the Euphrates (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series
#6038 - Herzl Rises to Power, States Goal: A Jewish State from the Nile to the Euphrates (Excerpt from Turkish TV...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 10, 2017 - 03:33
Theodor Herzl Calculates Jewish Gold as Part of His Schemes (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series
#6037 - Theodor Herzl Calculates Jewish Gold as Part of His Schemes (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series "Sultan...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 3, 2017 - 00:50
Iraqi PM Haider Al-Abadi Compares Shiite Militias to ISIS: We Did Not Fight the Baath Regime Only to Be Ruled by Gangs
#6036 - Iraqi PM Haider Al-Abadi Compares Shiite Militias to ISIS: We Did Not Fight the Baath Regime Only to Be Ruled...
The Internet (Iraqi Media Network on YouTube) / May 20, 2017 - 01:57
Theodor Herzl Kidnaps His Father, Locks him in Dungeon, and Details a Plot to Transfer Jews to Palestine (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series
#6035 - Theodor Herzl Kidnaps His Father, Locks him in Dungeon, and Details a Plot to Transfer Jews to Palestine (...
TRT TV (Turkey) / February 24, 2017 - 04:01
Lebanese Philosopher Ali Harb: We Steal Theories from the West and Attribute Them to Islam
#6034 - Lebanese Philosopher Ali Harb: We Steal Theories from the West and Attribute Them to Islam
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / April 15, 2017 - 02:31
Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah: We Will Obliterate Israel; Terror Attacks in the West Carried Out by Troubled, Desperate Victims of Western Atrocities
#6033 - Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah: We Will Obliterate Israel; Terror Attacks in the West Carried Out by...
The Internet (Imam Mundhir Abdallah on YouTube) / May 16, 2017 - 07:28
Hizb ut-Tahrir Address in Al-Aqsa Mosque: Allah's Enemy Trump Is Not Welcome Here
#6032 - Hizb ut-Tahrir Address in Al-Aqsa Mosque: Allah's Enemy Trump Is Not Welcome Here
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 21, 2017 - 02:12
Former Lebanese President Émile Lahoud Reveals How the Right of Return Was Forced into the Saudi Peace Plan in the 2002 Arab Summit (Archival)
#6031 - Former Lebanese President Émile Lahoud Reveals How the Right of Return Was Forced into the Saudi Peace Plan...
OTV (Lebanon) / December 11, 2014 - 07:03
Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address Calls on Allah to Annihilate
#6030 - Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address Calls on Allah to Annihilate "White House Satan" Trump and the Jews
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 19, 2017 - 02:37
North Korean Ambassador to Iran: We Will Continue to Bolster Nuclear Deterrence as Long as U.S. Threats Continue
#6029 - North Korean Ambassador to Iran: We Will Continue to Bolster Nuclear Deterrence as Long as U.S. Threats...
Press TV (Iran) / May 18, 2017 - 05:05
Egyptian Cleric: Jews Too Cowardly to Confront Perpetrators of the Holocaust
#6028 - Egyptian Cleric: Jews Too Cowardly to Confront Perpetrators of the Holocaust
Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) / May 4, 2017 - 01:48
ISIS Video Features American, Canadian, British, Russian, and Belgian Fighters Urging Muslims to Carry Out Attacks in the West
#6027 - ISIS Video Features American, Canadian, British, Russian, and Belgian Fighters Urging Muslims to Carry Out...
The Internet / May 17, 2017 - 09:47
TV Host Nadine Al-Budair: Saudi Men Say Women Are Diamonds but Treat Them as Cheap Stones
#6026 - TV Host Nadine Al-Budair: Saudi Men Say Women Are Diamonds but Treat Them as Cheap Stones
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 6, 2017 - 04:29
AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S. Citizens
#6025 - AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S...
The Internet (Al-Malahem Media) / May 6, 2017 - 04:52
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader:
#6024 - Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / May 13, 2017 - 02:08
Egyptian Cleric Salem Abdel Galil: The Jewish and Christian Faiths Are Corrupt
#6023 - Egyptian Cleric Salem Abdel Galil: The Jewish and Christian Faiths Are Corrupt
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / May 10, 2017 - 01:45
Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
#6022 - Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
Palestinian Authority TV / May 11, 2017 - 05:12
Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled by Islam
#6021 - Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled...
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 8, 2017 - 03:08
Egyptian Human Rights Activist Demonstrates on Dolls How Men Harass Women, and Vice Versa
#6020 - Egyptian Human Rights Activist Demonstrates on Dolls How Men Harass Women, and Vice Versa
The Internet (Elsadek on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 01:23
Sheikh of Al-Azhar on Jewish-Muslim Animosity: The Jews Started It
#6019 - Sheikh of Al-Azhar on Jewish-Muslim Animosity: The Jews Started It
Channel 1 (Egypt) / May 4, 2017 - 03:21
Former Imam of Mecca's Great Mosque Adel Al-Kalbani: The Shiite Scholars Are Heretics;
#6018 - Former Imam of Mecca's Great Mosque Adel Al-Kalbani: The Shiite Scholars Are Heretics; "Salafi Seed...
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / June 30, 2016 - 03:29
Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Calls For 'Martyrdom ‎Seekers' In The West To Target Jewish Interests, Americans, ‎NATO Member States, And Russia
#6017 - Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Calls For 'Martyrdom ‎Seekers' In The West To Target Jewish...
The Internet (Al-Sahab Media) / May 12, 2017 - 10:16
Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis Are Donkeys; ISIS Should Have Attacked in Israel
#6016 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis...
The Internet (Istiqlal University on YouTube) / March 20, 2017 - 03:24
Kuwaiti Journalist: No
#6015 - Kuwaiti Journalist: No "Essence of Freedom" in Islam; the Brainwashed Islamic Peoples Are Time Bombs
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / April 24, 2017 - 04:02
Russian TV News Item On Rothschild Family Uses Nazi Footage
#6014 - Russian TV News Item On Rothschild Family Uses Nazi Footage
Channel 1 (Russia) / April 1, 2017 - 05:22
MORE CLIPS