Clip #
6041
Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal
April 21, 2017
Intro:Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras delivered a Friday sermon in Gaza, in which he said that throughout history, "the Jews were the most abhorred of people," and that Hitler hated the Jews "because they are a people of treachery and betrayal." Criticizing PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who "places his people under siege in order to please the Jews," Abu Ras said: "We strive to liberate Palestine in its entirety,... from Ras Al-Naqoura [Rosh Ha-Niqra] to Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat]." The sermon was posted on the In...
