Hamas Military Wing Summer Camp: Teens Enact Scenes from Al-Aqsa Mosque Standoff, "Kill" Israeli Soldiers, "Liberate" Al-Aqsa Mosque

Show Details

Intro:

In the final ceremony of a summer camp in Gaza, teens play-acted a scene of storming the security measures around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stabbing and killing Israeli soldiers and "liberating" the mosque. Several dozen youngsters prayed outside a makeshift "electronic gate” manned by teens dressed as Israeli soldiers and carrying mock rifles. The group pelts the soldiers with paper rocks, and amid the ensuing attack, the announcer declares that "one martyr has fallen while carrying out a stabbing op...

View Transcript Page