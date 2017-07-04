Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar Expel the MB

Show Details

Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahhar said that the Gulf states boycotting Qatar should remove the Zionist Jews from their institutions before talking about removing the Muslim Brotherhood from Qatar. "How did Hamas turn into a terror organization?" he asked rhetorically. "It is all because Trump came to the region, and they thought that Trump, that Great Satan, could achieve their goals for them." He was speaking on Russia Today TV on July 4. ...

