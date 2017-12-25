Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: Qassem Soleimani Contacted Us, Pledged to Place IRGC Capabilities at Our Disposal

Show Details

In a recent speech in Gaza, Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar said that Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the IRGC's Qods Force, had contacted the commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades and had said: "We place all our capabilities at your disposal in the battle for the defense of Jerusalem." According to Sinwar, Soleimani set no conditions to this pledge. Sinwar's speech was broadcast by Mayadeen TV on December 25.

