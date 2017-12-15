Hamas official in a Nablus Rally: Trump a "Modern-Day Hulagu Khan" Who Gave Jerusalem to the "Descendants of Apes and Pigs."

Show Details

In a December 15 rally in Nablus, which aired live on Iran's Al-Alam TV, Hamas official Nasouh Al-Ramini blasted U.S. President Trump, in the wake of the latter's Jerusalem declaration. Al-Ramini referred to President Trump as a "modern-day Hulagu Khan," and said that he was leading to a third world war. He sarcastically thanked President Trump for giving Jerusalem "to the descendants of apes and pigs," a measure that, according to Al-Ramini, "united our people and our nation."

