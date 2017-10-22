Top Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Visits Iran, Hopes Iranian Aid to Hamas Will Intensify

Show Details

Intro:

Saleh Al-Arouri, Deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, declared that his visit to Iran following the signing of the Hamas-Fatah reconciliation deal was a response to the "rude and arrogant interference" of Netanyahu and the demand that Hamas sever its ties with Iran. "We will not accept any dictates from him," said Al-Arouri, in an interview with the Iranian Al-Alam TV channel on October 22, during his visit, expressing his hope that Iranian aid to the 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades would "con...

View Transcript Page