Clip #
5924

Gaza Media Production Company Incites West Bank Policemen to Carry Out Terror Attacks against Israelis

February 21, 2017

Gaza Media Production Company Incites West Bank Policemen to Carry Out Terror Attacks against Israelis

Duration:
02:21
Source:
The Internet - "Shehab Media on Twitter"
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

A video posted on Twitter by Gaza's Shehab Media Company on February 21 shows a Palestinian policeman reaching a decision to carry out a terror attack after seeing posters of "heroic martyr" Amjad Al-Sakri, a Palestinian Authority security officer who carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers. In the video, the policeman cocks his gun and revs up his car in preparation for his own act of "martyrdom," after seeing posters of Al-Sakri and witnessing Israeli soldiers mistreating an eld...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Egyptian Theater Student Explains Refusal to Undergo FGM Despite Pressure: Your Body Is Your Own
#5926 - Egyptian Theater Student Explains Refusal to Undergo FGM Despite Pressure: Your Body Is Your Own
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / February 12, 2017 - 03:08
Iran Celebrates Test Launch of S-300 Surface-to-Air Missile System
#5925 - Iran Celebrates Test Launch of S-300 Surface-to-Air Missile System
The Internet (IRIB through YouTube) / March 4, 2017 - 01:29
Gaza Media Production Company Incites West Bank Policemen to Carry Out Terror Attacks against Israelis
#5924 - Gaza Media Production Company Incites West Bank Policemen to Carry Out Terror Attacks against Israelis
The Internet (Shehab Media on Twitter) / February 21, 2017 - 02:21
Montreal Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitwai Calls in Friday Sermons for Allah to Annihilate Jews: Kill Them One By One, Do Not Leave a Single One of Them (Archival)
#5923 - Montreal Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitwai Calls in Friday Sermons for Allah to Annihilate Jews: Kill Them One By One...
The Internet (Alrahma Qanat on YouTube) / August 3, 2014 - 03:00
Former Jordanian MP in Praise of Trump: I Tip My Hat to a Ruler Who Works for His People
#5922 - Former Jordanian MP in Praise of Trump: I Tip My Hat to a Ruler Who Works for His People
ANB TV (Lebanon/Jordan/London) / February 18, 2017 - 02:50
Syrian Researcher Abbas Sharifa: Without Sykes-Picot We Would Have Disintegrated into 50 States
#5921 - Syrian Researcher Abbas Sharifa: Without Sykes-Picot We Would Have Disintegrated into 50 States
Qanat TV (Turkey) / February 4, 2017 - 00:49
Sudanese Islamic Scholar Yousuf Al-Koda: Islamic Law Permits Normalization of Ties with Israel
#5920 - Sudanese Islamic Scholar Yousuf Al-Koda: Islamic Law Permits Normalization of Ties with Israel
Sudania 24 TV (Sudan) / February 7, 2017 - 01:40
Iranian Defense Minister: We Need to Surprise the Enemy, America, and Hit It Where It Hurts the Most
#5919 - Iranian Defense Minister: We Need to Surprise the Enemy, America, and Hit It Where It Hurts the Most
IRINN TV (Iran) / February 6, 2017 - 01:30
Russian National Security Council Consultant: The Rothschilds Are Behind French Presidential Candidate Macron
#5918 - Russian National Security Council Consultant: The Rothschilds Are Behind French Presidential Candidate Macron
The Internet (Internet TV channel of the "Russian People's Line") / February 23, 2017 - 03:10
Russian Defense Minister: The British Lion Will Not Tell Our Bear What to Do
#5917 - Russian Defense Minister: The British Lion Will Not Tell Our Bear What to Do
Russia Today TV (Russia) / February 19, 2017 - 00:56
Montreal Imam Wael Al-Ghitawi: A Woman Must Not Refuse Her Husband When He Summons Her to Bed; Must Not Leave the House Without His Permission
#5916 - Montreal Imam Wael Al-Ghitawi: A Woman Must Not Refuse Her Husband When He Summons Her to Bed; Must Not Leave...
The Internet (Alrahma Qanat on YouTube) / June 16, 2016 - 02:51
Sweden-Based Lebanese Journalist Jerry Maher: Compared to Hizbullah, Israel Is an Angel; Hizbullah Is the Same as ISIS
#5915 - Sweden-Based Lebanese Journalist Jerry Maher: Compared to Hizbullah, Israel Is an Angel; Hizbullah Is the...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / February 20, 2017 - 01:51
Norway-Based Former Jihadi Leader Mullah Fateh Krekar: All the World's Powers Combined Cannot Overcome the Ideas of the Islamic State
#5914 - Norway-Based Former Jihadi Leader Mullah Fateh Krekar: All the World's Powers Combined Cannot Overcome...
NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) / February 19, 2017 - 04:59
Palestinian Sheikh Abu Mus'ab Al-Hadra in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: People Like Marine Le Pen Would Pay the Jizya Tax or Live as Dhimmis under Muslim Rule
#5913 - Palestinian Sheikh Abu Mus'ab Al-Hadra in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: People Like Marine Le Pen Would Pay...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / February 24, 2017 - 01:44
Former Palestinian FM and Chief Negotiator Nabil Shaath: Saudi King Abdullah Financed the Second Intifada
#5912 - Former Palestinian FM and Chief Negotiator Nabil Shaath: Saudi King Abdullah Financed the Second Intifada
ON TV (Egypt) / February 7, 2017 - 02:20
Palestinian Ambassador to Iran: I Pray that Iran Will Produce 1,000 Nuclear Bombs
#5911 - Palestinian Ambassador to Iran: I Pray that Iran Will Produce 1,000 Nuclear Bombs
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / February 19, 2017 - 01:28
Saudi Academic and Preacher Saad Al-Durihim: Islamic Law Does Not Prevent Women from Driving; the Ruler Should Make This Decision
#5910 - Saudi Academic and Preacher Saad Al-Durihim: Islamic Law Does Not Prevent Women from Driving; the Ruler...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 19, 2017 - 01:53
BBC TV Report on Gaza Restaurants Shows Another Side to Life in Gaza
#5909 - BBC TV Report on Gaza Restaurants Shows Another Side to Life in Gaza
BBC Arabic (The UK) / December 19, 2016 - 03:48
In Iranian Animated Feature Film, IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani Directs Battle against U.S. Forces in the Gulf
#5908 - In Iranian Animated Feature Film, IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani Directs Battle against U.S. Forces in...
The Internet / January 1, 2015 - 04:40
Iraqi Cleric Ahmad Al-Kubeisi: The Iraqi Army Will Annihilate the Jews in the Battle of Armageddon
#5907 - Iraqi Cleric Ahmad Al-Kubeisi: The Iraqi Army Will Annihilate the Jews in the Battle of Armageddon
Al-Fallujah TV (Iraq) / February 3, 2017 - 01:26
Armenian Bishop Armash Nalbandian: Countries Supporting the Turkish Criminals in Syria Bear Responsibility for Genocide
#5906 - Armenian Bishop Armash Nalbandian: Countries Supporting the Turkish Criminals in Syria Bear Responsibility...
ON TV (Egypt) / January 28, 2017 - 02:46
PFLP-GC Leader Ahmad Jibril: I Want to See Iranian Soldiers Fighting in the Galilee; We Shall March into Jordan on Our Way to All-Out War with Israel, Whether King Abdullah Likes It or Not
#5905 - PFLP-GC Leader Ahmad Jibril: I Want to See Iranian Soldiers Fighting in the Galilee; We Shall March into...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / February 19, 2017 - 03:06
Militants of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades Demonstrate Skills during Course Graduation, Simulate Capture of Israeli Soldier
#5904 - Militants of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades Demonstrate Skills during Course Graduation,...
The Internet (Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade - Nidal Al-Amoudi Battalion on YouTube) / February 4, 2017 - 04:21
New ISIS Video Threatens to Increase Attacks on Copts and
#5903 - New ISIS Video Threatens to Increase Attacks on Copts and "Liberate" Cairo
The Internet (ISIS-affiliated Telegram channel ) / February 19, 2017 - 04:35
Retired Russian General Staff Colonel: We Should Stop Saber-Rattling
#5902 - Retired Russian General Staff Colonel: We Should Stop Saber-Rattling
Russia 1 / February 14, 2017 - 02:47
Montreal Friday Sermon by Sheikh Wael Al-Ghitawi: Jews Are Khazar, Slayers of the Prophets, and Have No Historical Right to Palestine (Archival)
#5901 - Montreal Friday Sermon by Sheikh Wael Al-Ghitawi: Jews Are Khazar, Slayers of the Prophets, and Have No...
The Internet (Alrahma Qanat on YouTube) / November 21, 2014 - 04:53
Russian Deputy PM: We Will Rip Apart the U.S. Missile Defense System
#5900 - Russian Deputy PM: We Will Rip Apart the U.S. Missile Defense System
Russia 1 / February 18, 2017 - 01:02
Syrian Actor Jamal Soliman Makes a Plea for Democracy: It Is a Culture, a Way of Life, Not a Magic Solution
#5899 - Syrian Actor Jamal Soliman Makes a Plea for Democracy: It Is a Culture, a Way of Life, Not a Magic Solution
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / January 4, 2017 - 03:26
Kuwaiti MP Mohammed Hayef AlـMutairi Calls to Amend Constitution, Instate Shari'a:
#5898 - Kuwaiti MP Mohammed Hayef AlـMutairi Calls to Amend Constitution, Instate Shari'a: "Are We Thieves...
Al-Majlis TV (Kuwait) / February 14, 2017 - 02:48
Houthi Leader: We Have Developed Drones, Missiles that Reach Beyond Riyadh
#5897 - Houthi Leader: We Have Developed Drones, Missiles that Reach Beyond Riyadh
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / February 9, 2017 - 01:56
MORE CLIPS