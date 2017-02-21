Gaza Media Production Company Incites West Bank Policemen to Carry Out Terror Attacks against Israelis

Show Details

Intro:

A video posted on Twitter by Gaza's Shehab Media Company on February 21 shows a Palestinian policeman reaching a decision to carry out a terror attack after seeing posters of "heroic martyr" Amjad Al-Sakri, a Palestinian Authority security officer who carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers. In the video, the policeman cocks his gun and revs up his car in preparation for his own act of "martyrdom," after seeing posters of Al-Sakri and witnessing Israeli soldiers mistreating an eld...

View Transcript Page