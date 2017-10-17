Gazans Protest Destruction of Archaeological Site by Hamas: They Are Trying to Wipe Out Palestinian Identity

Show Details

Intro:

Gaza residents protested the bulldozing of the ancient site of Tell Es-Sakan, claiming that Hamas was trying to wipe out Palestinian history and heritage and calling for the immediate intervention of UNESCO to halt the bulldozers. Some are comparing what Hamas is doing at Tell Es-Sakan to the destruction of the millennia-old Buddha statues in Afghanistan, said Palestinian writer Nasser Al-Lifawi, and activist Bakar A-Trukemani said that what was happening at the archaeological site was "a farce,...

View Transcript Page