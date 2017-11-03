Clip #
6255
Orange County Friday Sermon: Sheikh Tarik Ata Condemns Manhattan Truck Attack, ISIS and Al-Qaeda Have Brought Us Nothing; May Allah Protect Our Youth from Such Ideology
November 03, 2017
Intro:During a November 3 sermon at the Mission Viejo mosque in Orange County, California, Sheikh Tarik Ata made an impassioned plea against extremist ideologies and denouncing the Manhattan truck attack: "What that individual did in New York is no doubt something Islam forbids and which we condemn." Saying that even if one perceives America's foreign policy to be unjust, "that does not give us the right to kill the innocent" and asking Allah "to protect our youth from such ideology," Sheikh Ata said ...
