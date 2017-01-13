Clip #
5886

Friday Sermon in Khartoum, Sudan: Trump Is the King of Brothels, Casinos, and Nightclubs; Never Has Such a Man Led the World's Mightiest Country

January 13, 2017

Friday Sermon in Khartoum, Sudan: Trump Is the King of Brothels, Casinos, and Nightclubs; Never Has Such a Man Led the World's Mightiest Country

Duration:
02:59
Source:
The Internet - "Al-Hadaya Al-Islamiya Network on YouTube"
Intro:

In a January 13 Friday sermon delivered in Khartoum, Sudan, Sheikh Abd Al-Malik Al-Jabouri of the Iraqi Association of Muslim Scholars called Donald Trump the "king of nightclubs, casinos, and brothels," and asked if ever in the course of history had such a man "emerged from the brothels to become president of the world's mightiest country." Talking about Trump's pledge to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and his "support for the Jews," Al-Jabouri said that "he did not ask himself why the Pale...

