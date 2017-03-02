Friday Sermon in Amman, Jordan: Palestinian Children Nurtured with the Notion that the Jews Plundered Palestine

Show Details

Intro:

On March 3, Syrian-Jordanian cleric Sheikh Muhammad Sa'id Hawa delivered a Friday sermon in which he said that Palestinian children were nurtured, along with their mother's breast milk, with the notion that Palestine as pure Muslim and Arab land, which was plundered by the Jews. "What racist hate speech are they talking about?" he asked. The sermon was delivered at 'Aisha Mosque, Amman, Jordan, and broadcast by the Jordanian Yarmouk TV channel. ...

