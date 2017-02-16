French-Tunisian Imam Hassen Chalghoumi: I Fear a Holocaust against the Muslims; Spreading Tolerance Is My Jihad

Show Details

Intro:

Sheikh Hassen Chalghoumi, the Imam of Drancy, France, said that he would talk about Europe's "black history" with regard to the Jews, gypsies, and other minorities out of fear of a holocaust against the Muslims. Speaking on the Tunisian Al-Janoubia TV channel on February 17-18, Imam Chalghoumi called on Muslims to stop employing "the rhetoric of the victim" and begin to shoulder responsibility, and said that his "Jihad" was to spread his religion's tolerance and love of humanity. ...

