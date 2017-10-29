cta-image

Donate

Donations from readers like you allow us to do what we do. Please help us continue our work with a monthly or one-time donation.

Donate Today
cta-image

Subscribe Today

Subscribe to receive daily or weekly MEMRI emails on the topics that most interest you.
Subscribe
cta-image

Request a Clip

Media, government, and academia can request a MEMRI clip or other MEMRI research, or ask to consult with or interview a MEMRI expert.
Request Clip
Oct 29, 2017
Share Video:

Francophone Fighter in Syria, Speaking Live on Facebook, Calls for Muslims to Join the Jihad

#6261 | 03:26
Source: The Internet

On October 29, 2017, at approximately 12:00 local time, a French-speaking jihad fighter in Syria delivered a live address to his followers on his Facebook account. The 3-minute video shows the fighter manning what appears to be a checkpoint along with another French-speaking fighter.  Explaining that although he is not a scholar, he wishes to tell Muslims that jihad is a personal obligation incumbent upon every able-bodied individual, he calls upon all Muslims to join the jihad in one of the fronts. Although he emphasizes Syria, where he is himself fighting, he also mentions Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Mali, Burma, Central Africa and China as possible destinations. At the end of the video, his comrade informs him that a car is approaching, and he waves it by after seeing that its passengers are people he calls "brothers."

Latest Clips

Clip #7860 | March 08, 2020

Iranian Shiite Eulogist Nariman Panahi: Khamenei's Bodyguards Prevented Us from Kissing His Hand on Feb. 15 to Protect His Life (Authorities Confirmed Coronavirus in Iran Only 4 Days Later)

Clip #7859 | March 08, 2020

Saudi Islamic Scholar Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Issa: There Is No Place for Political Islam in France or Anywhere Else; People Must Respect the Laws and Values of Their Country or Leave

Clip #7858 | March 08, 2020

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Seeing Palestinian Girls Beat up Israeli Policeman and Soldiers Fills My Heart with Joy; That Is What Our Peaceful Protests Should Look Like

Read More

Share this Clip: