Clip #
6152
Former Russian Ambassador to the U.S.: America Is Mentally Sick
August 05, 2017
Intro:Former Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak said that his communication with Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was about "the most simple issues," and that Kislyak would not testify before Congress if summoned. He further said that the American suspicious attitude toward ethnic Russians living in the U.S., as reflected in CNN commentary, meant that the country was "mentally sick." He was speaking on the Russia 24 TV channel on August 5. ...
