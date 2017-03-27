Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone: West Will Be Exposed to Attacks as Long as It Interferes in Middle East Affairs

Show Details

Intro:

Former mayor of London Ken Livingstone said in an interview with the U.K.-based Al-Araby TV that "as long as the West does not stop interfering in the affairs of the Middle East, we will continue to be exposed to attacks like the latest one.” He added that the fact that he has disagreements with the Jewish community does not constitute evidence that he is antisemitic. The interview aired on March 27. ...

View Transcript Page