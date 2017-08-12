Former Lebanese MP Moustafa Allouch: Hizbullah, ISIS, and Jabhat Al-Nusra Can All Go to Hell

Show Details

Intro:

Former Lebanese MP Mustafa Allouch, a member of the Future Movement, said in a recent interview that Hizbullah is worse than Jabhat Al-Nusra and that it would be great if Hizbullah, Jabhat Al-Nusra, and ISIS all went to Hell. "They are the three faces of extremism and terrorism in the region, and there can be no calm in the region as long as they are here." he said, speaking on MTV on August 12. ...

View Transcript Page