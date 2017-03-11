Clip #
5938
Former Jordanian Soldier Ahmad Daqamseh, Murderer of Seven Israeli Schoolgirls, upon Release: Israelis Are "Human Garbage" That Must Be Removed "by Burning or Burying"
March 11, 2017
Intro:Ahmad Daqamseh, a Jordanian soldier who murdered seven Israeli schoolgirls and wounded six others in the infamous March 13, 1997 "Island of Peace massacre," was released from a Jordanian prison after serving 20 years. Upon his release, Daqamseh made a short sentence to the Al-Jazeera network, in which he referred to Israelis as "human garbage vomited into our midst by the world's nations." He added that this "human garbage" must be removed, "whether by burning or by burying." The Al-Jazeera netw...
