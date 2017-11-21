Former Jordanian MP Storms Off Studio after Victim Accused Police Officer of Sexual Harassment: "You Are Tarnishing the Image of Jordanian Women"

Show Details

Intro:

During a debate filmed in a Jordanian TV studio, a victim of sexual harassment was heckled by panel member Mahmoud Al-Kharabshe, a lawyer and former member of the Jordanian parliament. A sexual harassment victim recounted that when she went to the police to file a complaint, the police officer started to harass her. Al-Kharabshe shouted that "Jordanian girls are not like that" and asked: "Are you Jordanian? Show me your ID." He eventually stormed off the set after the TV host asked him to show r

...

View Transcript Page