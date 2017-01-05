Former Iraqi VP Tariq Al-Hashimi: Iran Carried Out the 2006 Bombing of the Al-Askari Mosque in Samarra

Show Details

Former Iraqi Vice President Tariq Al-Hashimi accused Iran of having carried out the bombing of the Shiite Al-Askari Shrine in Samarra, Iraq, which triggered widespread sectarian violence. Speaking in an Al-Arabiya TV interview on January 5, 2017, Al-Hashimi said that the goal had been "to drive a wedge between the Shiites and the Sunnis." ...

