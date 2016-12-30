Former Iraqi VP Tareq Al-Hashimi: Militias Loyal to Iran Are Eroding the Capabilities and Reputation of the Iraqi Army

Show Details

Intro:

Former Iraqi Vice-President Tareq Al-Hashimi said, in a recent TV interview, that Iraq was a "sick state" with eroded military capabilities and that Iran's presence in the Iraqi scene was "unprecedented." He said that the Iraqi Shiite militias could not be an auxiliary force of the army, because they follow the Jurisprudent Ruler Khamenei, and that "they are killing our people and bolstering the position of the tyrant of Damascus." In the interview, which aired on the Saudi 4Shbab TV interview o...

View Transcript Page