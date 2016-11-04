Former Iraqi MP and Shiite Scholar Ayad Jamal Al-Din: I Used to Call for Democracy, Now I Wish for a Dictator like Saddam

Show Details

Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din expressed his disillusionment with democracy, saying: "You can either have a dictatorship with security or a democracy with disintegration" and adding: "I wish we would get a dictator like Saddam. At least he would protect people's lives… Now we have 10,000 Saddams doing the killing." Speaking on the Iraqi Dijlah TV channel on November 4, Jamal Al-Din, who is a Shiite cleric, called to reduce the role of the state to that of a provider of security and services a...

