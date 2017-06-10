Clip #
6080
Former Iraqi Deputy PM Gives Up on Democracy: A Demagogic Process That Leads to Corruption
June 10, 2017
Intro:Speaking on Baghdad TV on June 10, former Iraqi Deputy PM and Minister of Defense Salam Al-Zaubai said that "in a country infected with sectarianism, democracy and elections bolster sectarianism and disintegration" and that "democracy is a stupid and demagogic process when it is meant to crush the elites." ...
Baghdad TV (Iraq) / June 10, 2017 - 01:46
