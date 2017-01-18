Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki Threatens Legal Action against Britain If It Continues to Ignore Palestinian Demands for Reparations for the Balfour Declaration

Show Details

Intro:

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said, in an interview with the PA TV, that the Palestinian leadership was "entirely serious" about its demand for an apology and for reparations from Britain over the 1917 Balfour Declaration. Al-Maliki said that when he met the British foreign secretary, "I told him very clearly what we expect," but "so far, we haven’t heard from them." The Palestinian foreign minister said that "the ball is now in the court of the British," but that if they continue...

