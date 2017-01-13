Clip #
5865
Fmr. Jordanian FM Marwan Al-Muasher: We Must Vanquish Terror Groups Ideologically, Not Just Militarily
January 13, 2017
Former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Al-Muasher said, in a recent TV interview, that the education systems in the Arab world had "failed miserably," and that the focus on rote learning, rather than learning to think critically, has given rise to frustrated people who ultimately take to the streets. Speaking on Sky News Arabia on January 13, he said that he was concerned that continuing to take a purely security-military approach to the fight against ISIS and other terror groups would give ri...
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / January 13, 2017 - 05:39
