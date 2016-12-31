Clip #
5821

Fatah Official Sultan Abu Al-Einein: Transfer of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Will Lead to Renewed Bloodshed

Broadcast on
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Duration:
00:52
Intro:

Sultan Abu Al-Einein of the Fatah Central Committee warned that any "act of stupidity" by the new U.S. administration would "ignite the Palestinian territories." In an interview with the Egypt-based Alghad TV on January 1, Abu Al-Einein said that moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem would lead to renewal of bloodshed, for which the U.S. and Israel would bear responsibility.

