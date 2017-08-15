Fatah Official Jamal Muhaisen: We Should Withdraw Recognition of Israel, Continue Resistance

Show Details

Speaking on the Palestinian Authority's official TV channel on August 15, Fatah Central Committee member Jamal Muhaisen said that "we must convene the PNC in order to withdraw its recognition of the State of Israel, unless there is mutual recognition between the State of Israel and the State of Palestine." He said that "the organization must invest even greater efforts to ensure that the resistance continues, and not only in waves. ...

