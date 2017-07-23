Fatah Official Jamal Muhaisen Calls to Unite against “Number One Enemy” Israel; Can't Anybody Lead the Armies for the Sake of the Al-Aqsa Mosque? Rights Are Taken by Force

Show Details

Intro:

Fatah Central Committee member Jamal Muhaisen called to redirect the "compass" of battle against Israel and resist American and Israeli efforts to create secondary battles in order to divert the Arab nation from its primary battle, against Israel, "which is defiling the Islamic and Christian holy places and taking control of the land." Speaking on the official Palestinian Authority TV channel on July 23, Muhaisan said this was an historic opportunity to change the course of events in the Middle ...

