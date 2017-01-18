Fatah Central Committee Member Jibril Rajoub: Trump a "Lunatic" and a "Fascist"; His Plan to Move Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem - Declaration of War against Whole World

Show Details

Fatah Central Committee member Jibril Rajoub recently called U.S. President Trump's plan to relocate the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem a "declaration of war" against the whole world and said "We want the confrontation to be between this new Fascist in the White House and the whole world – Christians as well as Muslims." Speaking on the official Palestinian Authority TV channel on January 18, Rajoub called Trump a "lunatic" and asked: "Why does he think that he has the right to give them the keys ...

