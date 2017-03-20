Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis Are Donkeys; ISIS Should Have Attacked in Israel

Show Details

Intro:

Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki said in a March 21 address at Al-Istiqlal University, Jericho, that the Palestinian youth should be trained in judo and karate in order to humiliate the "donkey-like" Israelis. "We shall liberate Jerusalem, and you shall rule the world," he said. Calling ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi an "idiot and a liar," Zaki said that "if he had carried out just two attacks in Israel - one in Tel Aviv and the other in Dimona - he would have taken over the entire Ar...

View Transcript Page