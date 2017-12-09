Clip #
6312
Elementary School Student in Gaza Friday Sermon: We, the Descendants of Saladin, Shall Liberate Haifa, Jaffa, and Jerusalem from the "Plundering Jews"
December 09, 2017
Intro:In a sermon delivered in the Al-Ameen Mosque in Gaza, elementary school student Ubeida Abu Kmeil said that Palestine was being "targeted by the plundering Jews." "We are the descendants of Saladin. We are the invincible generation," he said, proclaiming: "This land is where we are entrenched, in order to liberate Haifa, Jaffa, Jerusalem, and all the Palestinian cities." The sermon was posted on the Al-Ameen Mosque Facebook page on December 9. ...
LATEST CLIPS
#6312 - Elementary School Student in Gaza Friday Sermon: We, the Descendants of Saladin, Shall Liberate Haifa, Jaffa...
The Internet (Al-Ameen Mosque on Facebook) / December 9, 2017 - 01:09
#6311 - Antisemitic Chants, Calls for New Intifada at a Times Square Demonstration Protesting Trump's Jerusalem...
The Internet / December 8, 2017 - 02:36
#6310 - Friday Sermon at Jersey City, NJ: Imam Aymen Elkasaby Prays to Be Martyred on the Threshold of the Al-Aqsa...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6309 - Demonstration in Malmö, Sweden in Protest of U.S. Jerusalem Declaration: Shoot Jews, the Army of Muhammad Is...
The Internet (Facebook) / December 8, 2017 - 02:37
Al-Ahd TV (Iraq) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6307 - Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on President Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration: Israel Had Better Beware, We...
The Internet (Office of Muqtada Al-Sadr on YouTube) / December 7, 2017 - 01:53
#6306 - U.K.-based Islamic Scholar Haitham Al-Haddad Speaking in Norway: We Want to Bring Light to Europe So...
The Internet (Islam Net on YouTube) / May 5, 2017 - 05:21
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 7, 2017 - 06:13
#6304 - Hisham Abdallah, Egyptian TV Host on Muslim Brotherhood Channel, calls on Muslims to Rage, Set Jerusalem “on...
Echorouk TV (Algeria) / December 7, 2017 - 02:43
#6303 - Palestinian Journalist Nasser Laham: Instead of Sending Palestinian Children to Die, Arabs Should Respond to...
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 5, 2017 - 01:55
#6302 - Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad for the Sake of Allah Means Fighting the Infidels to Make Them Convert...
The Internet (Sheikh At-Taweel on YouTube) / November 7, 2017 - 03:33
#6301 - Former Jordanian Ambassador to Iran Sheikh Bassam Al-Amoush: Missiles Fired at Saudi Arabia Were Iranian;...
Roya TV (Jordan) / November 21, 2017 - 03:08
#6300 - Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised. ISIS Video "Flames of War II" Presents New Narrative: Through...
The Internet (Al-Hayat Media) / November 29, 2017 - 03:31
#6299 - Senior Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: The Jews Rule Washington, Just Like They Rule Tel Aviv
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 2, 2017 - 00:50
#6298 - Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou Speaking in Virginia: The Islamic Nation Has Lost the Pillars of...
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 20, 2017 - 02:47
#6297 - Amman Friday Sermon by Ahmad Shahrouri: Only the Sword Will Resolve the Struggle with the Zionists
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:25
#6296 - Qatar Friday Sermon: Imam Sultan Al-Hashmi Advises Women to Leave the Home Only When Necessary; Dolled Up...
The Internet (Dr. Al-Hashmi on YouTube) / November 10, 2017 - 02:42
#6295 - Egypt TV Debate: Jews, Mossad behind Sinai Mosque Terror Attack; Muslims and Christians Are Killed, While...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / November 26, 2017 - 02:15
Palestinian Authority TV / November 17, 2017 - 01:50
#6293 - Khalil Al-Hayyah, Hamas: Our Weapons Are Not Up for Discussion; We Will Move Them to the West Bank to Fight...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / November 27, 2017 - 02:08
#6292 - Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla to "Zoroastrians," Houthis, and Muslim Brotherhood: You Are a...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show) / November 5, 2017 - 01:19
#6291 - Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Americans Are Cowards; Brought Diapers for Their Soldiers in Iraq
The Internet (Syrian Army's Allies' Operation Room Online) / November 26, 2017 - 01:23
#6290 - Preacher Subhi Al-Yazji in Gaza Friday Sermon: Britain, France Leaders Should Be Sentenced to Death; Jihad...
The Internet (Palestine Ulema Association in Gaza on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:09
#6289 - IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend the Range of Our Missiles to...
Channel 1 (Iran) / November 25, 2017 - 01:15
#6288 - Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadist Ahmad Muhammad Al-Qa'qa' Advises Fathers Not to Prevent Sons from...
The Internet (Al-Qa'qa' on Facebook) / November 6, 2017 - 01:57
#6287 - Protesters in Tehran: Our Money Is Sent to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, While Our Men Steal and Our Women Sell...
The Internet (Bozorgmehr Sharafedin on Twitter) / November 20, 2017 - 00:58
#6286 - Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi: The Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization; Hizbullah Is a...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV) / November 5, 2017 - 01:35
#6285 - Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Manuel Hassassian: As a Student I Hit an Israeli for Claiming Felafel Was...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / October 25, 2017 -
#6284 - Algerian Historian Dr. Nasser Al-Din Saidouni: Arab Society Remains Tribal, Therefore Cannot Achieve True...
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / October 26, 2017 - 03:25
#6283 - Kuwaiti Writer Abdullah Al-Hadlaq: Israel Is a Legitimate State, Not an Occupier; There Was No Palestine; I...
Al-Rai TV (Kuwait) / November 19, 2017 - 06:24