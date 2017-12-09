Elementary School Student in Gaza Friday Sermon: We, the Descendants of Saladin, Shall Liberate Haifa, Jaffa, and Jerusalem from the "Plundering Jews"

Show Details

In a sermon delivered in the Al-Ameen Mosque in Gaza, elementary school student Ubeida Abu Kmeil said that Palestine was being "targeted by the plundering Jews." "We are the descendants of Saladin. We are the invincible generation," he said, proclaiming: "This land is where we are entrenched, in order to liberate Haifa, Jaffa, Jerusalem, and all the Palestinian cities." The sermon was posted on the Al-Ameen Mosque Facebook page on December 9.

