TV Host Nashaat Eldeehy Calls upon Egyptians to Work an Extra Hour a Day: "To Hell with American Aid"

Show Details

Intro:

Nashaat Eldeehy, TV host on the Egyptian Tahrir TV channel called upon his compatriots to work an extra hour a day, following recent cuts in American aid to Egypt. "This will offset the American aid several times over," he said. "The U.S. embassy has to know that all the Egyptian people are saying: To hell with the American aid! We shall work an extra hour!" His address aired on his show on August 23. ...

View Transcript Page