Egyptian Researcher Tareq Abu Al-Saad: Official Islamic Institutions throughout Arab and Islamic World Create Fertile Ground for Extremism, ISIS Does the Harvesting

Intro:

Egyptian researcher Tareq Abu Al-Saad said that the official Islamic institutions in Palestine, Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Mauritania, and elsewhere "create fertile ground" and the Muslim Brotherhood and the Salafis plant the "ideological seeds" of extremism. "And the ones who do the harvesting are ISIS," he said. The bottom line, according to Abu Al-Saad, is that "the ancient traditional Islamic ideas must be cleansed of this." He was speaking on the Palestinian Authority's TV channel on December 8...

