Egyptian Researcher Huda Darwish: Jewish Ideology Focuses on Control; ME Crisis Is the Implementation of an Israeli Scheme

Show Details

Intro:

Dr. Huda Darwish, head of the Center for Israeli Studies at Zagazig University, said that "since ancient times, Jewish power has been anchored in their financial capabilities, their materialistic ideology, their hoarding of wealth, and the issue of bribery," and that "what is happening in Syria is the exact implementation of the Israeli expansionist scheme." Darwish was speaking on Egypt's Channel 2 on February 3. Dr. Huda Darwish: "Since ancient times, Jewish power has been anchored in thei...

View Transcript Page