Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed Jurisprudence

April 13, 2017

Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed Jurisprudence

Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)
Following the April 9 attacks on two Coptic churches in Egypt, researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher issued an impassioned plea to hold Al-Azhar accountable for its teachings of "depraved and criminal jurisprudence." "Al-Azhar has been taken over by Salafism and Wahhabism," said Maher, who warned about its books' anti-Christian and anti-Jewish teachings. "Why don't they teach about Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, the greatest discovery ever?" he asked in the interview, which aired on Mayade...

