Egyptian MP and TV Host Sa'id Hassassin: Cairo Church Bombing Perpetrated by Intelligence Agencies of Certain Countries

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian MP and TV host Sa'id Hassassin responded to the December 11 bomb attack on the Coptic church in Cairo by saying: "It's highly unlikely that three or four ordinary terrorists decided to go and carry out a bombing... This is a job by organizations, by intelligence agencies, striving to bring Egypt down." Speaking on the Egyptian Assema TV,Hassassin, expressing his horror at the crime, said: "I don't think even the Jews ever do such things." ...

View Transcript Page