Egyptian Journalist Sharif Shubashi: Women Coerced to Wear the Hijab Are Better Off Without It

Egyptian journalist Sharif Shubashi said that women should have the freedom to choose whether or not to wear the hijab and that there is "a flaw in our society" if someone is considered an apostate for saying so. Speaking on the Egyptian LTC TV channel on April 24, he said that the religious discourse over the past 40 years, fueled by the "diabolical deal" according to which the state rules and the Muslim Brotherhood preaches in the mosques, has given rise to a "fanatic and closed society, in wh...

