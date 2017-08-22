Clip #
6212
Egyptian Journalist Cherif Choubachy Deplores the Stagnant State of Islam, Which Gives Rise to Disasters Like the Barcelona Terror Attack
August 22, 2017
Intro:Egyptian journalist Cherif Choubachy bemoaned the "catastrophic" state of Islam, which has "undergone fossilization, stagnation, and the rejection of anything new." If there had been a Nobel Prize in the Middle Ages, the Muslims would have had a monopoly on it, said Choubachy, but the world has undergone progress, while we "continue to live as our forefathers lived." In a Sada Al-Balad TV interview broadcast on August 22, Choubachy talked about the Barcelona car-ramming attack, among others, say...
