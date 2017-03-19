Egyptian Journalist Challenges Islamist's Claim That France and Germany Run Separate Subway Carriages for Men and Women

Show Details

Intro:

In a TV debate on coeducation in Egyptian schools, Islamist Sameh Abdel Hamid called to adopt the Al-Azhar model and instate separate schools for girls and boys in Egypt. In the course of the debate, which aired on Dream TV on March 19, Abdel Hamid insisted that France and Germany had separate carriages in the subway for men and women, in order to prevent sexual harassment, despite journalist Sharif Al-Shubashi's objection that "you can't say just anything. I could also invent stuff and people m...

View Transcript Page