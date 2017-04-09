Egyptian Islamist in Exile Wagdi Ghoneim: Churches Attacked Because Coptic "Crusaders" Supported "Despicable-Sisi"

Show Details

Turkey-based Egyptian Islamist Sheikh Wagdi Ghoneim said that the April 9 bombings in the Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria were Allah's punishment because "the Crusaders in Egypt supported Despicable-Sisi," whom he called "that worn-out shoe on Trump's foot." The video was posted on Sheikh Ghoneim's YouTube channel a day after the bombings. ...

