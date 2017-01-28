Egyptian Intellectual Sharif Farouk Walks out of Studio during Debate on Atheism and Islam, TV Host Apologizes for “Pointless” Show

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian intellectual Sharif Farouk clashed with Islamist Muhammad Hamouda during a discussion about Islam and atheism. Sheikh Hamouda claimed that if Farouk had an automatic gun, he would grab it and “wipe out” all the religious people. Later, the sheikh produced several plastic animal figures to demonstrate the veracity of the Quran. Towards the end of the show, Farouk walked out of the studio, as the TV host apologized for having held such a “pointless” show. The show aired on the Egyptian Al...

View Transcript Page