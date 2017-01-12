Egyptian Intellectual Dr. Khaled Montaser: Islamic Extremism Does Not Stem from Poverty or Ignorance; Our Interpretation of Our Religion Is in Conflict with Modernity

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian intellectual Dr. Khaled Montaser said that while extremism was once considered to be the outcome of poverty or of one's environment, this does not explain extremism among Belgian or French Muslims. "There is a problem that we must acknowledge: our interpretation of our religion is in conflict with modernity," he said. While members of other religions, such as Buddhism, integrate into the societies in which they live, Muslims "are always screaming that they are the only ones in possessio...

View Transcript Page