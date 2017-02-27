Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samed on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in Islamic Texts, Not in Their Interpretation

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian-German scholar Dr. Hamed Abdel-Samed discussed in his "Box of Islam" online lecture series the persecution of Christians in Egypt by Islamists and the authorities. Rejecting the claim that terrorism is rooted in oppression and injustice, Dr. Abdel-Samed said that the Copts and Yazidis do not become terrorists despite their oppression. "Terrorism is caused by an ideology that stems from the textual roots of your religion – not from the interpretation of these texts, but from the texts th...

