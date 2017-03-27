Egyptian Cleric: Female Circumcision Has Economic Benefits; Jews Fight It in Keeping with Protocols of the Elders of Zion

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian cleric Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Maligi maintained that there were economic and health benefits to female circumcision. Speaking on the Egyptian Al-Seha Wal-Jamal TV channel on March 27, he said that the Jews were the first to talk about it because "they do not want Islam or the Muslims to be pure, developed, and civilized," and cited "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" in support of his argument. Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Maligi: ''I will talk to you about female circumcision, from the medical, re...

View Transcript Page