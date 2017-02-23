Egyptian Cleric Essam Elruby: It is True That Allah Turned Some of the Israelites into Apes and Pigs

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian cleric Dr. Essam Elruby, speaking on Al-Hayat 2 TV, responded to a viewer's question by saying that the story that Allah transformed some of the Israelites into apes and pigs is true and not a myth. According to Elruby, "when they acted unjustly, tyrannically, sinfully, and heretically, defying the path of Allah, and rejecting and killing His prophets, Allah said: 'Be apes, despised!" The program aired on February 24.

