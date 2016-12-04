Egyptian Cleric Ali Qassem: The Jewish "Cancer" Gnaws Away at Our Nation; All Muslims Rejoiced at the Recent "Divine" Fires Inflicted upon the Jews

Show Details

Egyptian cleric Sheikh Ali Qassem recently said that the Jews, the "brethren of apes and pigs," were "the most base, contemptible, and despicable nation upon the Earth," adding that the "Jewish germ" was a cancer gnawing away at the body of the Islamic nation. He praised the recent fires that raged through Israel, saying that the Muslims were united in their loathing of the Jews and in their rejoicing at the harm inflicted by "divine winds and heavenly destructive fires." The lecture was posted ...

