Egyptian Women's Rights Activist Narmeen Salem Challenges Claim That 12-Year-Old Girls May Be Married Off: It Is Usually for Trafficking Purposes

Egyptian women's rights activist Narmeen Salem clashed with Salafi activist Walid Ismail during a TV debate on child marriage, when Ismail said that a girl aged 12,13, or 14 could be married off if she is "capable in body and mind of coping with the burdens of life." Salem responded that she was sad that "we have reached such a state of poverty and ignorance that we say that it is not a problem when a 12-year-old is married off" and that in 99% of the cases, the goal was really child trafficking

